Rockland Public Library is hosting Spanish Storytime on Sundays through February in the Children’s Room. This free program is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with no registration needed.

Spanish songs and stories are led by Jared McCannell, director of Penobscot Bay Language School. The program is appropriate for infants up to elementary age children. It focuses on basic exposure to foreign language and culture through traditional folk and children’s songs from Spain and Latin America. Vocabulary and themes are reinforced through read-aloud activities with children’s books, poems and other authentic sources.

Founded in 1986 as a nonprofit language school and center for cultural exchange, Penobscot Bay Language School has served thousands of locals and international students of all ages through language classes and cultural programming, the library said in a prepared release. Over three decades later, it continues to promote its mission: To develop and provide opportunities for the people of Midcoast Maine and around the world to explore our shared experience on Earth through the study and celebration of language and culture.

Copy the Story Link