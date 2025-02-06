Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, welcomed Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan, Officer Jose Gomez and Ashley Gomez to the Maine State House in Augusta this week. Tepler co-sponsored a legislative sentiment for Officer Gomez’s bravery on New Year’s Eve on the Merrymeeting Bridge, where he saved an individual in crisis.

“Officer Gomez displayed bravery and highlighted extraordinary empathy in this moment of crisis,” Tepler said. “Officer Gomez knows that public service is about stepping up during harrowing moments to do the right thing for members of our community. It is a privilege to be able to honor Officer Gomez for his heroic deed. His intervention not only saved a life but also exemplified the power of human connection and kindness in moments of profound need.”

Responding to a crisis involving a distraught individual on Dec. 31, 2024, Officer Gomez encountered the driver of an 18-wheeler parked on a busy bridge, overwhelmed by personal loss and despair. As the individual attempted to leap over a bridge railing in an effort to take his own life, Gomez seized the man’s leg and, despite a struggle, succeeded in pulling him back to safety. Gomez subdued the individual and kept him calm and steady until additional help arrived.

