Gorham, home to the University of Southern Maine’s flagship campus, is considered a bedroom community for the Greater Portland area. In 2024, Redfin reported data that potential homebuyers from the Boston area searched Gorham properties more than any other metro area, including New York and Washington, D.C.

273 CONGRESS STREET, APT. 9 — $480,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 709 SF

Located above Print bookstore at the base of Munjoy Hill, this loft-style unit has an industrial vibe to complement the 1866 brick exterior. Photos show one large room with arched windows and track lighting that opens to a deck. The kitchen is a closed galley with a gas stove and full suite of stainless appliances. The bathroom has a glass shower, granite vanity, stacked washer and dryer and is closed off with a barn door. Storage and dog wash in the basement; mini split heating and cooling. Monthly HOA fee of $472. Represented by Erin Oldham, Portside Real Estate Group. See full listing.

65 SHERMAN STREET, APT. 10 — $325,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 680 SF

Photos of this second-floor unit in a circa 1900 brick building in Parkside show natural light bathing hardwood floors in long living and kitchen area, where there are white cabinets, a refrigerator and electric range/oven. The larger bedroom has a bay window and walk-in closet. Laundry and storage are in the basement and one assigned parking spot is included. The listing states the windows are new. Recent $15,000 list price reduction; monthly HOA fee of $350. Represented by Angel Nichols, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See full listing.

58 PORTLAND STREET, APT. 3 — $249,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 448 SF

Boiled-down basics in this second-floor Bayside unit in a 1910 building: photos show a main living area with hardwood flooring and kitchen appliances, minus a dishwasher, lining one wall. The bedroom has grey carpeting and overhead fan, and a bathroom has a tub-shower insert and what looks like tile floors. Coin-operated laundry area in the basement and one assigned parking spot is included. Monthly HOA fee of $332. Represented by Erika Puschock, Benchmark Real Estate. See the full listing.

