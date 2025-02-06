A winter storm was expected to move into Maine by late morning Thursday, dropping up to a half-foot of snow across the region and causing messy driving conditions.

Forecasts called for 3 to 6 inches of snow, possibly with an icy glaze on top, according to the National Weather Service. Snow should be widespread by mid-morning.

The steadiest snow was expected to fall throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, with rates of up to 1 inch per hour. Snow will transition to a wintery mix and end as a period of freezing drizzle late Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central, southwest and western Maine that is in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gov. Janet Mills announced that state offices will close at 1 p.m. in anticipating of a messy afternoon commute.

“I encourage all Maine people to exercise caution and stay safe during the Thursday afternoon commute – and as always, give plenty of space to plow trucks and first responders working to clear the roads and keep us safe,” Mills said in a written statement.

The timing of the storm prompted some school districts to announce students would be released early, then later adjust to call for a snow day.

School districts across southern Maine, including in Portland, announced they will be closed. Courthouses, libraries and municipal offices also announced closures. Portland City Hall will close at 11 a.m.

Maine Turnpike Authority officials said snow removal operations will continue as normal despite a garage fire on Sunday that destroyed half of the Auburn maintenance camp’s plow truck fleet. Four plow trucks, a traffic control trucks, several other vehicles and equipment store in the Auburn maintenance facility were destroyed by the blaze, which is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

After the fire, the turnpike authority moved spare plows to Auburn.

“Our crews are resilient and dedicated to keeping the road safe for travelers. It’s been a hectic week, but we are ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” maintenance foreman Nicole Chase said in a prepared statement.

Parking bans will be in effect until Friday morning in Auburn, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Lewiston, Old Orchard Beach and Scarborough.

Portland announced a citywide parking ban will begin at 10 p.m. Cars parked in most designated city lots must be moved by 7 a.m. This year, parking during snow bans will not be allowed at Hadlock Field because of ongoing construction.

Mills said the Maine Emergency Management Agency is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.

This story will be updated.

