Topsham officials want feedback from residents about a proposed community center, including those worried such a project could be too costly.

The Topsham Community Center Committee met Monday night to discuss what they had heard so far about locals’ priorities and wants in a new center.

During the meeting, the Community Center Committee members heard from Mark Lee of Harriman, a consulting firm consisting of architects and engineers, about the surveys at the public workshop and an online survey sent to Topsham residents. Based on the results, the committee discussed potential locations in the Topsham Fairgrounds and building layouts.

“The next step is to take this information and start to synthesize it into an actual, ideal design,” Lee said.

Select Board member Ryan Holmes attended the meeting and highlighted the importance of reaching Topsham residents who might oppose building a recreation center so the committee can better understand the obstacles to or concerns about the project.

“It’s almost like we are targeting individuals that want a community center for sure, and we are not targeting individuals that don’t want a community center, but they are starting to come out of the woodwork because they are hearing about the costs,” Holmes said.

Holmes thinks the committee should target more people worried about potential tax hikes and those living on fixed incomes. The Community Center Committee plans to provide more information about the community center by distributing a fact sheet on the website and in the municipal building.

On Jan. 25, around 36 people attended a workshop seeking input on what people wanted to see out of a community center, where it should be located and what amenities should be included in its design.

During the workshop, the top three amenities of the community center were an indoor walking track, a gymnasium and a competition-sized pool. Approximately 14 different spaces were presented for the potential community center, inspired by other Midcoast and Southern Maine recreation centers.

“We definitely want everybody in the community to discuss with us what they want and don’t want,” said Leslie Byrne, Community Center Committee member.

Harriman will create two “organizational diagrams” for both potential community center building sites and then create a floor plan for the Community Center Committee, as well as a cost estimate, to review at the next meeting on March 3.

The Topsham Community Center Committee plans to present the community center to the Select Board with a floor plan and site plans for the new building in early May.

