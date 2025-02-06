ORONO —Houlton’s Isaiah Ervin, a finalist for the 2024 Fitzpatrick Trophy as the state’s top high school football player, is among the newcomers joining the University of Maine football team, the school announced Thursday as part of national signing day.

Ervin, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound defensive back, was a dual threat quarterback at Houlton, as well as a standout defensive player. For his career, he threw for 3,538 yards with 52 touchdowns, and ran for 4,801 yards with 83 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Ervin completed his career with 14 interceptions and 147 tackles. Last season, he helped the Shiretowners reach the eight-man Small School North regional final.

Ervin is joined by four other incoming freshmen, as well as 12 players coming to Maine via the transfer portal. Among the transfers is Ethan Davies, a wide receiver who caught one pass for a 65-yard touchdown last season at Virginia.

Bryceson Wise, a 6-2, 205-pound linebacker from New York City who spent last season at Bridgton Academy, also signed Thursday. Wise had a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown in his first game at Bridgton.

The group signed Thursday joins seven players announced during the early signing period in December. Among those seven who signed early is 6-5, 295-pound offensive lineman Anton Kravchuk, a native of Ukraine who helped Fryeburg Academy win the Class C state title in November.

The 24-player class leans heavily toward the defense, with six defensive backs, five linebackers, and four defensive linemen. Maine finished 11th out of 16 teams in the Coastal Athletic Association in total defense in 2024, and 12th in scoring defense. Offensively, the Black Bears bring in eight newcomers: three wide receivers, two running backs, two offensive linemen, and a tight end. Punter Anthony Pecorella, a grad transfer from Stony Brook, also is in the class.

Maine went 5-7 in 2024, including a 3-5 record in CAA play. It was the Black Bears’ best record since Temple native Jordan Stevens took over as head coach with the 2022 season. The Black Bears open 2025 at Liberty on Aug. 30. Maine’s first home game is scheduled for Sept. 13 against Stonehill.

