Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, sliced Italian bread, and fresh baked pies. $10, $5 under age 5. Takeout available and advance orders can be picked up at 5 p.m. Order in advance by calling 854-9157.

Buxton takeout lunch – Wednesday, Feb. 12, Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Choice of baked macaroni and cheese or ham Italian sandwich and a choice of tomato basil soup or vegetable beef. $10. To place an order by Feb. 7, contact Judy at 929-5555 or email judysjul@gmail.com.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Feb. 12, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free monthly blood pressure checks.

Ham supper – Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Baked ham, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and hot and cold beverages. $10, $4 age 6 and under. Takeout will begin at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds to help fund summer camp programs.

Free community meal – Saturday, Feb. 15, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken stew, salad, dinner rolls and desserts. Kids menu available with chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, and Uncrustables.

