Richard Petron, owner of Seafoam Cannabis in Wiscasset, knows that some things go together.

“Like cannabis and munchies or thin crust on pizza,” he said.

He’s opening Liberty Pizza, a takeout spot offering New York-style slices and pies, next door to his dispensary this Valentine’s Day.

Located on Route 27, Seafoam Cannabis has seen high demand in its first seven months. Petron figured, why not add another business to the mix?

“There’s a natural synergy between weed and food,” Petron said. “It just makes sense. At first, I considered a food truck, but it was more practical to choose a brick-and-mortar location where we already had the space.”

Though there are many local pizza shops, Petron noted that there were few “crispy-crust” options besides Jason’s NY Pizza based in Bangor that also has locations in Topsham and Brewer. He hopes Liberty Pizza can achieve a similar cracker-thin bottom layer topped with a delicate balance of sauce and cheese.

Advertisement

“I spent five months researching and sourcing the same ingredients used in New York,” Petron said. “Our goal is to create something simple and affordable — something you can enjoy daily without feeling guilty afterward.”

Petron isn’t against delivery in the future, but for now, he prefers to start small. The restaurant will operate as a takeout spot, offering solely pies and slices. Garlic knots and cheesy bread may be a possibility down the road but not anytime soon.

For now, chefs Aaron Ashton and Dustin Storer will do the job, but those seeking employment opportunities are encouraged to contact Petron at richard.petron@gmail.com.

“People crave pizza differently,” Petron said. “I anticipate that business will attract new customers for Seafoam. Then, in the future, we can legally explore cross-promotions, offering discounts for those who shop at both stores.”

Liberty Pizza isn’t the first in the Midcoast to launch such an endeavor.

Clayton Sulak opened Mary’s Smokehouse Medical Cannabis & Slow Smoked BBQ storefront in Richmond in August 2023. The business is still running.

Advertisement

“There are benefits to running a cannabis shop and a restaurant,” Sulak said. “This model has helped me survive; when one aspect of my business slows down, the other picks up the slack. The two sides support each other.”

While Sulak hopes to see regulations loosen so one day he can transform his back room into a smoking lounge. Currently, on-site consumption isn’t allowed.

“Let’s face it,” Sulak said. “People enjoy good food when they are high.”

Petron hopes Liberty Pizza will serve as a prototype. If it is successful, he plans to duplicate his efforts and open more shops across the state.

Starting Feb. 14, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 493 Gardiner Road, next door to Seafoam Cannabis, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copy the Story Link