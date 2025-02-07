Maine saw less snow than usual in January, but February is so far making up for lost inches.

Another storm will move south to north through the state this weekend. Greg Cornwall, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, said the snow will start Saturday evening and continue through Sunday morning.

The forecast calls for as much as 6 inches in southern Maine and less in the central and western parts of the state.

“We’ll be on the cooler side of the storm, so the snow should be a little bit fluffier,” Cornwell said.

Snowfall will be heaviest around midnight. Cornwell compared it to the storm that dropped more than 4 inches on Portland on Thursday.

“Snow really came in like a wall, and all of a sudden, you had half-mile visibility or less at times,” he said. “We could very well see those kind of rates again Saturday night.”

Advertisement

Data from the National Weather Service in Gray show that less snow has fallen in Portland between Oct. 1 and Jan. 30 this year than any other winter in the past decade.

The city got 16.6 inches of snow between October and January. During the same time frame in 2015, the center recorded 53.3 inches of snowfall.

Did Old Man Winter finally wake up? Cornwell said La Nina did, at least.

“That seems to have taken hold,” he said. “Usually, in those patterns, we can sometimes get these more active periods during the winter where the overall storm tracks come through New England. And we certainly have been busy here in the office the past couple of weeks.”

La Nina is part of a natural climate cycle that can cause extreme weather across the planet. Its effects vary, and New England tends to be snowier during La Nina winters, but that is not a guarantee.

For now, temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s this weekend. The cold temperatures will mean snow rather than rain, Cornwell said.

“That’s great for folks that had to drag through January to get to the snowy February,” he said.

Still not enough for you? More snow could be possible Tuesday and Thursday.

“There’s going to be a couple more chances of accumulating snow as we head into next week, so keep your shovels nearby and your ice scrapers in the car,” Cornwell said.

Copy the Story Link