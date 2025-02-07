The Brick Store Museum announced a new discussion series that invites community members to read and discuss historic letters and diaries from the museum’s archives. The program, supported by the Maine Humanities Council’s Discussion Project, offers an opportunity to connect with local history and each other through shared readings of 19th-century firsthand accounts.

The series will convene for three sessions on Feb. 27, March 13 and April 10. Each session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the final session extending until 8 p.m. Participants should plan to attend all three sessions.

According to a news release, this year’s themed discussion is titled, “At Home, At War, At Sea: Interpreting & Understanding Historic Experiences.” The program will explore perspectives from the 19th century, focusing on the lives of Kennebunk inhabitants. Participants will delve into personal diaries and letters from the museum’s collection, exploring the lives and experiences of local residents during a transformative period in history.

The discussions will be facilitated by Dr. Libby Bischof, Maine Humanities Council facilitator, executive director of the Osher Map Library, and professor of history at the University of Southern Maine. Each session will provide a guided, conversation about the shared readings.

Participants will receive printed copies of the archival documents by mail, along with digital versions (via email). After Feb. 10, participants will still receive PDF copies by email but may not have the printed packet in time for the initial session.

With support from the Maine Humanities Council, the program is free, though registration is required. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To reserve a spot, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar or contact the museum at 207-985-4802.

The program allows participants to engage directly with history, discussing personal narratives that bring the past to life.

Copy the Story Link