Portland High senior Anneliese Collin has reached the semifinals of a national competition to determine the ultimate catch of the year.

Collin, 17, was captured on video by Maine videographer Charles Cleary making a tremendous diving catch at the Youth Club Championship in Aurora, Colorado, in August while playing for the Maine Ultimate Rip Tide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Cleary (@unchuckable)

That video was selected to be part of Ultiworlds’ Catch of the Year competition, with videos paired in a tournament format. Colllin’s catch has already been voted superior to plays made by Colombian women’s national team member Manuela Cardenas, and US Women’s team member Dena Elimelech. The Collin video was trailing its semifinal opponent in online voting late Friday morning, with the voting scheduled to end at noon.

Collin, who will be playing soccer at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and her Rip Tide teammate Willa Morales were both members of the U.S. U-20 team that competed at the Junior World Championships in England last July.

Morales made the pass that led to Collin’s wild catch.

