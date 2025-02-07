Fire departments from multiple towns responded to a fire at an apartment building in South Portland Friday morning.

The two-alarm fire was on the seventh floor of 425 Broadway and caused water damage to several floors of the building. One person was being evaluated on the scene but no one was taken to the hospital, said city spokesperson Shara Dee.

Hazard Towers, also known as 425 Broadway or Broadway East, has 100 units and is operated by the South Portland Housing Authority.

Dee said more details about the fire will be released later Friday morning.

Broadway near the Cottage Road intersection and surrounding side streets were closed while crews were on scene.

Cape Elizabeth Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that one of their ambulances responded directly to the scene, while another truck went to the South Portland Central station to provide coverage.

“This is why automatic mutual aid is so important for major events such as this,” the post said.

This story will be updated.

