• State Manufactured Homes is a local, family-owned business celebrating over 80 years of excellence

• Generac generator, corner gas fireplace, central air conditioning and a one-car attached garage with ramp for comfort year round

• New appliances in the designer kitchen with pantry closet, oak cabinets and island

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, these homes are tucked away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to everything

✔LOCATION Hillcrest is a 55-plus manufactured housing community near a MaineHealth campus on Rt. 1 in Scarborough. This well established, well-maintained community is close to everything southern Maine offers. Here, you’ll find public transportation and you’re within fifteen minutes’ drive of beaches, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities and downtown Portland.

✔DESIGN AND LAYOUT Imagine settling in your living room with hardwood floors to enjoy the gas fireplace as the snow flies. Built in 2008, this roomy “Barrington” manufactured home sits on a prime lot close to woods and the Eastern Trail system. In addition to a covered porch and back deck, there is a step-in shower and grab bars in the bathrooms. The interior has been painted in tasteful contemporary colors, making this home both elegant and comfortable.

✔AMENITIES Hillcrest residents benefit from an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and holiday events, an outdoor pavilion for picnics, a dog park for the pet-friendly neighborhood and a staff program director. There are scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations. Two mornings a month are set aside for individual errands.

✔BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution to Maine’s ongoing housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, homes like one further their commitment to the growing 55-plus demographic.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Hillcrest and Pinecrest (all-ages) communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

