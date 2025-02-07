Theo Pow scored 23 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as Kennebunk ended its boys basketball regular season Friday with a 48-38 win over Marshwood in South Berwick.
Cole Perkins added 18 points for the Rams (12-6), who were in control after building a 15-5 lead in the first quarter.
Marshwood (8-10) was paced by Liam Tiernan with 19 points and Ronan Garrett with 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCARBOROUGH 59, FALMOUTH 30: Helena Bukarac sank five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading the Red Storm (8-10) past the Navigators (1-17) in Scarborough.
Ellie Rumelhart added 14 points and Eva Alvarez and Isabel Freedman each chipped in with nine.
Helena Nelson dropped in four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points for Falmouth.
WINDHAM 48, DEERING 38: Mackenzie Delewski paced the Eagles (11-7) with 17 points in a win over the Rams (2-16) at Portland.
Stella Jarvais also reached double figures with 13 points.
Deering’s Angelina Keo and Julia Krush each scored 12 points. Krush made four 3-pointers, and Payton Legassey finished with nine points on three 3-pointers.
ST. DOMINIC 45, WAYNFLETE 27: Piper Croteau’s nine-point first quarter jump-started the Saints (13-5) to a victory over the Flyers (6-12) in the regular-season finale for both teams in Auburn.
St. Dom’s freshman JuJu Farrington led all scores with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Croteau finished with 11 points, and Charli Apodaca had eight.
Lauren McNutt-Girouard led Waynflete with nine points.
