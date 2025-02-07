In the Jan. 30 Press Herald article “How can Maine fix its housing crisis? A new report has dozens of ideas,” one item stood out. It was how an important housing solution — the creation of a housing appeals process — was left out of Maine’s landmark L.D. 2003 housing legislation in part due to opposition “by the Maine Municipal Association, which argued that allowing developers to take municipalities to court for denying projects undermines local control.”

As a former urban planner and member of the Maine Association of Planners, I am aware of ways that savvy planning boards can tie up housing projects that meet all municipal land use regulations but that are unpopular locally. I remember being dismayed, therefore, when MMA came out with its position against this important piece of the legislation. By invoking “local control,” I knew that many legislators would stop their decision-making right there, given the sacred status of local control and home rule in Maine.

If a majority of Americans are OK with mass disruption at the national level for dubious reasons, why can’t there be some serious rethinking of Maine’s housing policies for good reasons? Yes, home rule is enshrined in Maine law, but there can be exceptions when warranted. The mandatory Shoreland Zoning Law is a prime example of when an overriding need “trumped” local control.

Let’s hear no more about local control when finding answers for how our kids, and others, will ever be able to buy a home.

Tex Haeuser

South Portland

