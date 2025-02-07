I’m about to turn 85 and have lived through Watergate and other serious betrayals of our democratic system, but never, ever, have I seen what is currently happening.
Unelected Elon Musk and his young tech cronies are systematically gaining access to America’s financial and personal information by seizing control of the government’s technology systems and positioning themselves to direct the flow of government spending. This is a coup. They are operating outside the checks and balances that protect our nation. Under the Constitution, Congress authorizes how taxpayer money is spent and only Congress can decide what programs to cut or reduce.
This is a power grab, sanctioned by Trump, and we all should recognize it as such and do everything in our power to expose it and stop it.
Wendy Ross
Wiscasset
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.