I’m about to turn 85 and have lived through Watergate and other serious betrayals of our democratic system, but never, ever, have I seen what is currently happening.

Unelected Elon Musk and his young tech cronies are systematically gaining access to America’s financial and personal information by seizing control of the government’s technology systems and positioning themselves to direct the flow of government spending. This is a coup. They are operating outside the checks and balances that protect our nation. Under the Constitution, Congress authorizes how taxpayer money is spent and only Congress can decide what programs to cut or reduce.

This is a power grab, sanctioned by Trump, and we all should recognize it as such and do everything in our power to expose it and stop it.

Wendy Ross

Wiscasset

