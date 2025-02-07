I find it incredibly disingenuous for Sen. Susan Collins and her backers to take credit for finally opposing Pete Hegseth’s nomination for secretary of defense.

It seems clear that Donald Trump and his group figured out that the team could lose a couple of Republican votes and still get this dangerous man confirmed as the secretary of defense. Therefore, they agreed to allow Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against him to help prop up their independent credentials within their home state.

I have no doubt that when Donald Trump really needs Collins for a future vote that she will again contort herself with incredulous explanations to support his agenda. How long does she get to play this con game with the voters of Maine?

Charles Sullivan

Bath

Copy the Story Link