Nate Bowditch’s Jan. 21 op-ed (“What canvassing in Maine’s 2nd District told me about America“) paints an incomplete picture.

I too canvassed in the 2nd District and saw plenty of Harris-Walz signs, in spite of evidence of economic decline and Trump’s win. It was a colossal failure of leadership and imagination that allowed communities throughout the country to decline as they did in recent decades. People who were displaced should have had support to transition to new careers and lives.

Mr. Bowditch blames economic factors for the divisive mood, overlooking the toxic information ecosystem we have lived in for the past 40-plus years. Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and Trump share an outsized responsibility for “poisoning the well.” And, painting areas of the country as all-red or all-blue has been a disservice, as we are a mosaic, with Democrats and Republicans living side by side everywhere.

The U.S. is still the strongest economy and the strongest military in the world going into the second Trump presidency. The Biden administration made historic investments in rebuilding infrastructure, investing in new technologies and manufacturing, bringing supply chains back in line and creating 16 million-plus jobs.

Changing our tax code to reward actual work more than we do accumulated wealth and ending questionable tax giveaways to corporations would make millions of dollars available to invest in rural communities through workforce development, housing initiatives and more.

Lobbyists, and most Republicans in Augusta, will fight those changes, so rural Maine languishes.

Mary Ann Larson

Bangor

