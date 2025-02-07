For decades, scores of people enjoyed dining at Vincent’s Steak and Lobster House in Ogunquit, basking in the hospitality and culinary expertise of Vin LoBello. Few knew, however, that LoBello had an athletic presence that rivaled his excellence as a restauranteur.

LoBello was a legendary figure in the development of the sport of lacrosse throughout New England for over 30 years, as a player and, later, a referee. His efforts to advance the sport were so notable that LoBello was formally inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame on Jan. 11 in a ceremony in Baltimore.

“My dad was involved with lacrosse for over 30 years,” said Wells resident Vinny LoBello, who was a lacrosse player, official, and coach as well. “He was the chief referee of New England for 20 of those years. He was instrumental in developing regional chapters throughout New England and was in charge of supervising and scheduling 170 officials. His major task each spring was assigning officials for every single college, prep, and high school game played in New England.”

The senior LoBello, who passed away in October 1992, first played lacrosse at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts in 1950. He played collegiately at Nichols College and after that decided he wanted to stay with the sport after graduation. He officiated his first game in 1953 at Amherst College.

“He was truly a pioneer in New England,” Vinny LoBello said. “He planted the seeds that started the growth of the sport in all six states. He quickly grew up the ranks as an official and the sport began to flourish as well. He recruited people, contacting soccer, football, and basketball coaches and officials. He talked to friends and neighbors about getting involved. He helped them with all aspects of officiating a game most of them had never seen, introducing them to the game, teaching rules and field techniques. Eventually, he and his friends grew the New England chapter into the largest lacrosse officials’ organization in the country.”

The National Lacrosse Hall of Fame noted in its published induction acknowledgement that LoBello was “a truly great official” who “worked games at the high school, collegiate, post-collegiate club, and international levels during his career.”

Among his other accomplishments, the hall of fame noted that LoBello officiated three North/South College All Star games and many top college games in the 1960s and ’70s, including Ivy League games and Army-Navy contests. Indeed, the US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association presents an annual sportsmanship award in LoBello’s name to a deserving team.

That is not a surprise to the younger LoBello. “The most important thing to him was building relationships,” he said. “His warm personality, honest interest in each individual, and ability to always make people feel good about themselves was the key in gaining respect in New England. His integrity, honesty, and belief in sportsmanship paved the way.”

The induction ceremony can be seen on YouTube at USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Ceremony.

Jim Kanak is a Wells resident. He can be reached at 207-289-4399.

