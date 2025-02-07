The Westbrook man accused of shooting someone inside the Maine Mall appeared in court for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Ahmed Basheer Awad, 20, of Westbrook, turned himself in to the Cumberland County Jail on Thursday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He faces charges of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A violation, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

He connected via Zoom to the Cumberland County Superior Courtroom, where the Superior Court Justice John O’Neil set his bail at $250,000 cash. He was not yet required to enter a plea.



Awad is accused of shooting another man inside the bathroom near the mall’s food court. The victim, who is in his 20s, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The South Portland Police Department on Wednesday posted a photo on social media of the suspect, who was captured on mall surveillance footage, and identified him after receiving anonymous tips and information from other police agencies.

He was arrested “without incident” the next day, according to a city spokesperson.

Awad was previously charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 2023, but the charge was later dropped, according to a criminal background check through the Maine Bureau of Investigation. He also was also convicted of violating conditions of release in 2023.

The state originally asked for Awad’s bail to be set at $100,000 in cash because he poses a “very serious risk to the community” if he were to be released on bail. Prosecutors noted that along with his single conviction, Awad faced a civil violation in 2023 of failing to inform police that he was carrying a handgun.

Randall Bates, who represented the defendant as the court-appointed lawyer of the day, asked that Awad have a lower, more reasonable bail, though he didn’t specify an amount.

Bates said Awad has only one conviction on his record and poses no risk of failing to appear in court. He also said the case clearly points to Awad acting in self-defense, especially because the police report shows “the alleged victim is uncooperative.”

Regardless, O’Neil said, the safety of the public is still at risk because the suspect brought a gun into Maine Mall. He set the bail at $250,000 along with conditions set by the state, which include not having any firearms or dangerous weapons and not going into South Portland.

THE SHOOTING

Prosecutors at Friday’s hearing said surveillance video showed that the suspect was dropped off in front of the mall and immediately went into the men’s bathroom around the same time as the victim.

The footage showed the victim “crawling” out of the bathroom and “writhing in pain.” Then, the shooter appeared to speak with the victim and point a gun at him, but did not shoot again, prosecutors said.

The suspect retreated into the bathroom while Maine Mall security administered a tourniquet to the victim, according to prosecutors. He left through the food court exit before police arrived.

Officers were alerted to the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after the gunshots rang out and people fled the food court. South Portland officers and multiple law enforcement agencies then secured all 15 exits to the mall, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said.

The building broadcast an evacuation message for shoppers while mall employees locked their stores and sheltered in place with customers until police relieved them around 7:30 p.m., after several hours of a “slow, methodical” search for the suspect.

This was the first shooting inside the mall that Deputy Chief Kevin Gerrish could remember in his 23 years working for the city. Ahern said the shooting may prompt more training with mall staff.

Customers and employees returned to the Maine Mall Thursday, concerned but determined to return to work and their “home away from home,” as one shopper described.

