Nolan Maier stopped 31 shots and the Maine Mariners beat the Norfolk Admirals, 3-0, to snap a five-game losing streak on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

It was the third shutout of the season for Maier.

Maine took a 1-0 lead when Matthew Phillips scored from Robbie Baillargeon and Alex Sheehy at 10:04 of the first period. Wyllum Deveaux scored from Ayden MacDonald and Zachary Massicotte in the second to make it 2-0, and Lynden McCallum scored from Justin Bean and Brooklyn Kalmikov in the third.

Maine and Norfolk face off again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles