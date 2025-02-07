Nolan Maier stopped 31 shots and the Maine Mariners beat the Norfolk Admirals, 3-0, to snap a five-game losing streak on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
It was the third shutout of the season for Maier.
Maine took a 1-0 lead when Matthew Phillips scored from Robbie Baillargeon and Alex Sheehy at 10:04 of the first period. Wyllum Deveaux scored from Ayden MacDonald and Zachary Massicotte in the second to make it 2-0, and Lynden McCallum scored from Justin Bean and Brooklyn Kalmikov in the third.
Maine and Norfolk face off again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
