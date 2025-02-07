MILWAUKEE, Wis. – David Phillip Merrill, 82, died Dec. 11, 2024 after a bout with cancer.
He was born in Portland on May 21, 1942 to Margaret McAloney Merrill and Warren Merrill. He was a graduate of Westbrook High School class of 1960.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and became a surveyor, locating missile silos in the western part of the country. He was stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota where he met his wife, Cinda Laumeyer from Mohall, N.D.
He worked as a salesman for many years at LeTart Industries and for Merchants Wholesale. He also worked for Badger Inventory Company.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and hunting.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his first wife.
He is survived by his daughters Calli, Melissa and Shannon; his siblings Antonia, Jack and Kathy; as well as grandchildren and other relatives.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.