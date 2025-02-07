MILWAUKEE, Wis. – David Phillip Merrill, 82, died Dec. 11, 2024 after a bout with cancer.

He was born in Portland on May 21, 1942 to Margaret McAloney Merrill and Warren Merrill. He was a graduate of Westbrook High School class of 1960.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and became a surveyor, locating missile silos in the western part of the country. He was stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota where he met his wife, Cinda Laumeyer from Mohall, N.D.

He worked as a salesman for many years at LeTart Industries and for Merchants Wholesale. He also worked for Badger Inventory Company.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and hunting.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his first wife.

He is survived by his daughters Calli, Melissa and Shannon; his siblings Antonia, Jack and Kathy; as well as grandchildren and other relatives.

