A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she set up the fake drug deal that resulted in a man’s death last fall.

Linda Lambert, 57, appeared in York County Superior Court on Friday over Zoom from the Cumberland County Jail. She has been indicted on one count of felony murder and one count of robbery, both tied to the death of Gene Dares.

Dares, 46, was shot and killed the night of Sept. 27. Police spent more than a month investigating his death before announcing the arrests of Lambert and Garret Labonte, a second suspect charged in connection to the homicide.

According to Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder if a death is caused while committing or trying to commit a felony, such as robbery, burglary or kidnapping. It carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, while a murder charge carries a minimum of 25 years.

Lambert’s defense attorney and a state prosecutor are scheduled to meet later this month to figure out next steps in the case.

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman previously said in court that she believes Lambert facilitated a meeting between Labonte and Dares, whom Ackerman said shared a “longstanding beef.”

Advertisement

She said Lambert tipped off Labonte when Dares was heading over to her place on Foss Street that night. Labonte allegedly shot Dares after he arrived.

First responders found Dares with his pockets turned inside out and a backpack that was mostly empty, except for drug paraphernalia, Ackerman said. Dares died at the scene.

Lambert is being held on a $250,000 bail and is prohibited from contacting Labonte. She has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since December.

Her defense attorney, Joseph Mekonis, is reserving the right to argue for new bail conditions at a later date.

Copy the Story Link