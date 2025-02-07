GORHAM — The South Portland girls basketball team had a chance last season to go into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class AA South, but a loss in the season finale dropped the Red Riots to second place and set the stage for a first-round exit.

On Friday, the Red Riots showed they learned their lesson.

Annie Whitmore scored 15 points, Emma Travis and Caleigh Corcoran added 13 and 12, respectively, and South Portland (15-3) clinched the region’s top spot with a 46-40 victory over Gorham.

Gorham (14-4), the three-time defending South champions, will have to settle for the No. 2 spot.

“It just shows how much we’ve improved throughout the season,” Whitmore said. “We knew this environment was going to be crazy and we know that we might face them in the playoffs, so we just had to really dial in.”

Key moments

• A 17-3 lead in the first quarter was down to 19-12 by halftime, but the Red Riots caught fire to start the second half. South Portland hit six of its first seven shots, getting 3-pointers from Mya Lawrence and Travis, a drive and a bank shot from Whitmore, and then back-to-back baskets from Corcoran to go ahead 33-19.

“Maybe (it was) a little bit of just being relaxed after a really good first quarter,” South Portland coach Brianne Maloney said. “(We had) a big halftime talk of, you have to earn it. … I felt in the third quarter, they came out ready to play like they wanted to earn that.”

• The big-game tested Rams made South Portland sweat in the fourth quarter, as Doughty scored and Lauren Dunbar followed with a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 42-38 with 1:24 left. Gorham missed its next shot, however, and Travis sank a pair of free throws with 57 seconds left.

• South Portland grabbed the lead in the first quarter and was ahead to stay. The Red Riots shot 55% (6 for 11) in the opening eight minutes, while Gorham went 1 for 15 from the field.

Toughing it out

Corcoran gave the Red Riots a big game around the basket, even if a cold had her feeling far less than 100%.

“It was the energy from my teammates that really helps you get through the game,” she said. “Especially knowing that I’m not only playing for myself, but the team.”

Maloney praised her junior’s toughness.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to get out of her,” she said. “But every time we asked her ‘Do you need a sub,’ she was not coming off the floor. That’s exactly the type of kid she is.”

Stat leaders

South Portland: Annie Whitmore (15 points, eight rebounds), Emma Travis (13 points, six rebounds), Caleigh Corcoran (12 points, eight rebounds).

Gorham: Logan Doughty (nine points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Vanessa Walker (seven points, three steals), Julia Reed (eight points).

They said it

“Last year, we lost our last (regular-season) game to Sanford, and it really brought our team down going into playoffs. So it was nice to win this game; we’ll be on a high going in.” — Caleigh Corcoran

“We brought the energy, and showed them that we weren’t done and we were going to win this game.” — Annie Whitmore, on the third quarter

“We didn’t roll over, we gave ourselves a chance. We’ve got to shorten up those stretches where we struggle to score. … (There were) a couple of baskets in that fourth quarter that we didn’t get that were pretty good shots, and that could have changed (the outcome).” — Gorham coach Laughn Berthiaume

