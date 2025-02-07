U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of Republican senators flying to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump.

A group of Republican senators are hoping to talk strategy about passing a budget reconciliation bill. Failure to pass a funding bill by March 14 would lead to a government shutdown, and House and Senate Republicans are at odds over how to proceed.

Collins told reporters in D.C. Thursday that the two chambers, where Republicans have thin majorities, have not yet come to an agreement.

“I would not say that we are close,” Collins said, according to Politico.

Collins’ staff confirmed in an email to the Press Herald that she was making the trip to Trump’s Florida home.

“Sen. Collins will be attending the Senate Republican retreat in Florida this weekend. It includes dinner tonight at Mar-a-Largo with the President and Republican Senators and spouses. While there is not a formal agenda for the dinner, we expect that the budget will be a central topic of discussion,” her staff said.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting comes after a chaotic week in Washington, D.C. where Trump’s team in charge of cutting federal spending, led by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, gained access to classified government information, detailed spending records and personal information of federal employees, and moved to cut the federal workforce and shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The moves provoked a strong public backlash, with constituents flooding the phone lines of senators and representatives. Maine’s entire congressional delegation, including Collins, publicly challenged Musk’s authority and said the administration did not have the legal right to block congressionally approved funding.

Despite criticizing the broad access to federal systems granted to Musk, Collins has delivered key votes in support Trump’s nominees, including Russell Vought as budget director.

Vought is an architect of Project 2025, which contains a series of conservative policy proposals that Trump distanced himself from but now appears to be implementing.

Collins, the top Senate appropriator, supported Vought’s confirmation, even though she disagrees with his view that the president has broad authority to freeze and cancel congressionally-approved funding for programs he doesn’t like, which critics say is unconstitutional and violates the 1974 Impoundment Control Act.

In one rare example of Republicans breaking with Trump, Collins was one of three Republican senators to oppose the confirmation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He was narrowly approved without her support. Collins also was among the senators to express reservation about Matt Gaetz before he dropped out as nominee for attorney general.

Collins has so far supported Trump’s other nominees, including Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, along with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., are expected to face confirmation votes in the Senate next week. Collins supported Gabbard in committee, but has not announced her position on Kennedy, a vaccine opponent tapped by Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This story will be updated.

