Taylor Makar got his second goal of the game with 2:04 remaining in regulation as fifth-ranked Maine rallied for a 3-3 tie against seventh-ranked Providence in a Hockey East game Friday night at Providence, Rhode Island.

Makar’s tying goal came after the Black Bears (17-5-4, 9-3-4 Hockey East) pulled goalie Albin Boija for an extra attacker. Maine then picked up an extra point in the Hockey East standings by winning a shootout on Sully Scholle’s goal in the fourth round.

Makar also tied the game at 2-2 with a short-handed goal midway through the third period. Hudson Malinoski then put Providence (16-6-5, 6-5-5) back in front with a power-play goal.

Frank Djurasevic scored Maine’s first goal late in the first period.

Boija finished with 29 saves in regulation and overtime, then stopped all four Providence attempts in the shootout.

