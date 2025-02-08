Cheverus co-op girls hockey coach Scott Rousseau has told everybody since November that his team isn’t the juggernaut that won the last two state championships.

Still, the Stags continue to roll, and they did it again Saturday night at Troubh Ice Arena. Cheverus scored three first-period goals on the way to a 6-0 win over the Biddeford co-op in the South semifinals.

“We played pretty well from the start. I know we’re the two-time champs, but it’s not remotely close to the same team. We have eight first-year, full-time varsity players, and I thought they responded to the playoff atmosphere,” Rousseau said.

Cheverus (15-1-1), the unanimous No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll, continues its quest for a third straight state championship on Wednesday in the regional final at Auburn’s Norway Savings Bank Arena against the second-seeded Portland co-op, which beat the Gorham co-op, 3-2.

Biddeford, seeded fourth in the South, ends the season at 11-8-1.

Caroline Rousseau, a sophomore, scored four goals, while Ellie Skolnekovich needed to make just seven saves for the shutout.

“I think she’s been, realistically, the best complete player in the state this year,” coach Rousseau said of his daughter.

Cheverus, which defeated Biddeford 8-1 on Jan. 11 in the only regular-season matchup between the teams, took control early. Rousseau scored her 33rd goal of the season three minutes into the game, with an assist from Taylor Lucas.

“We have a lot of young players, so going into their first playoff game was definitely something special. Getting the first goal, and getting a quick three in the first period, was pretty helpful to calm everybody down,” Caroline Rousseau said. “I think my wings did a good job getting them tired, cycling down low, wearing them out. I just got it off a turnover, which was lucky on my part, and I shot low and hard.”

Coach Rousseau said the goal is to have either his daughter or Lucy Johnson on the ice at all times. Johnson is a former Varsity Maine Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, presented to the top senior girls hockey player in the state.

“Having one of them on the ice all the time has really been the key to our season, because they’ve taken all our young players and brought them up with a rising tide and elevated their play,” he said.

Rousseau scored again at 11:14, skating across from the right circle to snipe a shot over the shoulder of Tigers goalie Mariah Villandry. Cheverus then made it 3-0 with just five seconds left in the period on an Ashley Cloutier goal.

Rousseau got her hat trick at 5:36 of the second, scoring from the point. She added her fourth goal at 1:04 of the third.

Zoey Radford closed out the scoring at 14:56 of the third.

Villandry made 24 saves for the Tigers.

