BATH — Scott Morrison did not expect his Edward Little/Lewiston/Poland/Leavitt boys and girls swim teams to sweep the KVAC championships this weekend, so when the girls team won its first-ever Class A title on Saturday, the co-op coach took a second on the Bath Area Family YMCA pool deck to let the moment sink in.

“Our girls today swam absolutely amazing,” Morrison said. “I mean, yesterday, I thought the boys were incredible. The girls were maybe even more incredible. Today, we had girls that were on the brink of qualifying for states that did qualify for states. Every girl had a season-best or lifetime-best time. It was unbelievable.”

Edward Little’s 287 points was enough to beat out Mt. Ararat/Brunswick (268) and Messalonskee/Skowhegan/Nokomis/Lawrence (262) for the Class A title. Junior Gabby Roy won the 50-yard freestyle (24.84 seconds), 100 butterfly (1:00.15) and was named co-swimmer of the meet for Class A.

Morrison expected Roy to lead the way for the co-op, but the difference maker down the stretch was the Edward Little co-op team’s depth.

“Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s top swimmers, Messalonskee’s top swimmers, they’re gonna do what they do — like Gabby Roy today, she swam amazing, but they’re gonna do what they do,” Morrison said. “It really is that next set of kids, the ones that have either just qualified for states or are right on the brink, how are they going to do? And our girls outperformed the other two teams today.”

Roy, who took home last year’s co-swimmer of the meet plaque, shared the 2025 award with Brunswick’s Layla Hammer. The sophomore defended her 100 freestyle (54.49 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.40) titles, while contributing to the two relays won by Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, the 200 IM (1:51.76) and the 400 freestyle (3:53.81).

Advertisement

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op also received individual wins in the 100 breaststroke (Olivia Colaluca, 1:10.05), the 200 freestyle (Colaluca, 2:00.29) and the 500 freestyle (Remy Cook, 5:48.75).

The ‘win’ in Windjammers

With top finishes in nine of 11 Class B events, including all three relays, the Camden Hills girls won their second straight KVAC B title. The 392-point effort gave the Windjammers a comfortable lead over Belfast (135), Gardiner/Hall-Dale (124) and Morse (124).

“Some of those Class A teams, they really gave us a run for our money,” Camden Hills coach Mark McCluskey said. “I’m sitting there, I kept having to check. We’d get beaten a few of these events, and I go, ‘Is that A or B? Is that A or B? Oh, my God.’ A lot of the time it was a (Class A team), and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God.'”

Camden Hills sophomore Flynn Layton was named the Class B swimmer of the meet after individual wins in the 100 freestyle (55.18) and 200 freestyle (2:00.89) and swimming legs in the first-place 200 freestyle (1:46.82) and 400 freestyle (3:46.78) relays.

“I think she absolutely earned that swimmer of the meet (award) off of that anchor leg of the 200 free relay. That was swimmer of the meet material right there,” McCluskey said. “Beyond the relays, though, Sally Vannini breaking 25 (seconds) in that 50 freestyle, unbelievable. And then Reina Abess pulling away in the 500 to win that one for us, too. A lot of a lot of those times, just again, really put us in a good place for how we’re going to look forward to states.”

Windjammer victories also came from sophomore London Nicolet in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.97) and junior Adella Brainerd in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.01).

Copy the Story Link