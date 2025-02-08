Dominic Buxton, William Martinez and Eli Potter won individual titles and five other Wells wrestlers qualified for next week’s state meet as the Warriors earned their third straight Class B South title Saturday at Fryeburg Academy.

Led by Buxton (165 pounds), Martinez (190) and Potter (215), Wells finished with 234 points. Dirigo (208), Fryeburg Academy (157), Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop (141) rounded out the top four, and Winslow and York tied for fifth (133.5).

Other individual champions were Waterville’s Cohen Swoveland (113), York’s Julien Melendez (120), Madison/Carrabec’s Spencer Richard (126), Lincoln Academy’s Cole Workman (132) and Adam St. Cyr (144), Dirigo’s Caiden Skidgell (138) and Hudson Lufkin (157), Fryeburg’s Adrian Luck (150) and Geza Lebancz (285), and Medomak Valley’s Shamus Pease (175).

SKIING

KVAC CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sophie Simard of Leavitt and Landon Marquis of Camden Hills won slalom titles at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Alpine championships at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

Marquis won the boys race with a total time of 1 minute, 15.36 seconds. Kaden Salsbury of Skowhegan was second in 1:17.36, Edward Little’s Sawyer Shanaman (1:17.42) was third, followed by Mt. Blue’s Finn Morton (1:17.83), and Skowhegan’s Drake Tracy (1:20.21).

Simard won the girls race in 1:19.41. Ellie Porter of Edward Little was second in 1:20.51, followed by Oxford Hills’ Gianna DeVivo (1:23.78), Mt. Blue’s Maddie Morton (1:24.56) and Edward Little’s Maddie Ranger (1:24.71).

Camden Hills scored 771 points to win the girls team title. Edward Little was second with 768, followed by Mt. Blue (738), Oxford Hills (732) and Hampden Academy (691).

Edward Little scored 777 points for the boys team title and Mt. Blue was second (763), followed by Skowhegan (754), Camden Hills (751) and Brunswick (712).

