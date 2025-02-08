Family planning services are necessary for all Mainers, including transgender students like me.

Consent education helps young people learn healthy relationships and keeps people of all ages and genders safe. Contraceptives not only prevent unplanned pregnancies, they can also manage symptoms of conditions including acne, endometriosis and perimenopause. Gender-affirming care allows transgender people to live authentically as ourselves. Help navigating the health insurance systems reduces stress for all people. For LGBTQ-plus people, assistance with the process of changing our legal names and gender markers does the same.

All of these are vital services that Maine’s family planning providers, like Planned Parenthood and Maine Family Planning, offer to patients regardless of their ability to pay. All of these are vital services that have, or inevitably will, touch my life or the life of someone I care about.

President Trump has the means to restrict funding for family planning services across the country, which could affect their ability to provide care, especially for low-income patients. President Trump did this in his first term, and he can do it again.

Maine legislators can fight back, though. If our elected leaders pass L.D. 143, An Act to Improve Women’s Health and Economic Security by Funding Family Planning Services, they will ensure these organizations can keep providing vital care that benefits all Mainers. Every Mainer, no matter their gender or economic status, deserves necessary health care. I urge our legislators to enact that principle with funding.

Sam Drummey

Biddeford

