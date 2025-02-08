I am concerned about the roundup of immigrants under Trump’s presidency.

The Laken Riley Act gives legitimacy to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation of refugees and asylum seekers. It amends the Immigration and Nationality Act and allows for mandatory detention of undocumented immigrants who have had legal offenses. It also prohibits the secretary of state from granting visas to citizens of countries refusing to accept the return of deported nationals.

I believe the Laken Riley Act is a dog whistle for ICE to round up people for minor offenses, like speeding tickets. It will also stoop to enabling deportations with no convictions and will legalize Trump’s cruel agenda. The terror people are feeling about possible deportations and family separations is appalling. Immigration laws are desperately needed. With Trump’s influence, Congress recently rejected a bipartisan immigration bill when the system begs for fair clarity and reform.

The Laken Riley Act is not reform and is a disgrace. It is another example of inhumanity to humanity. On the surface it appears to be a solution to complex immigration problems, but underneath that appearance is permission for abuse.

Nina McKee

Scarborough

