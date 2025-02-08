One imagines Sen. Susan Collins being haunted by her remark that Donald Trump learned “a pretty big lesson” from his first impeachment. But then again, one imagines Sen. Collins doing a lot of things that, while nevertheless expressing deep concern, she declines to do.
The last weeks of lawless chaos remind us that the president did learn a clear lesson: he believes no one will ever hold him to account for anything he does. At long last, will Sen. Collins?
Christopher Vermilion
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.