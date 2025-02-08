One imagines Sen. Susan Collins being haunted by her remark that Donald Trump learned “a pretty big lesson” from his first impeachment. But then again, one imagines Sen. Collins doing a lot of things that, while nevertheless expressing deep concern, she declines to do.

The last weeks of lawless chaos remind us that the president did learn a clear lesson: he believes no one will ever hold him to account for anything he does. At long last, will Sen. Collins?

Christopher Vermilion

Portland

