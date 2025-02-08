One imagines Sen. Susan Collins being haunted by her remark that Donald Trump learned “a pretty big lesson” from his first impeachment. But then again, one imagines Sen. Collins doing a lot of things that, while nevertheless expressing deep concern, she declines to do.

The last weeks of lawless chaos remind us that the president did learn a clear lesson: he believes no one will ever hold him to account for anything he does. At long last, will Sen. Collins?

Christopher Vermilion
Portland

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles