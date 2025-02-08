AUGUSTA — Two high school cheering teams just 10 miles apart earned repeat state championships Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lewiston made it back-to-back Class A titles and three in the last four seasons, and neighboring Lisbon/St. Dominic claimed its fourth in a row in Class C.

In Class A, juggernaut Lewiston claimed its 13th championship overall with a score of 92.6 points. The Blue Devils edged Oxford Hills (91 points), with Bangor (84.4), Scarborough (83.2) and Thornton Academy (78.2) rounding out the top five.

From their coach to their cheerleaders, the Blue Devils agreed their routine was nearly flawless. Aubrey Wood, a senior, said the team felt “electric” as it left the mats, and coach Matt Hanley called the performance the best of Lewiston’s season.

“They made all the corrections they needed to make,” Hanley said. “Everything went up and down when it was supposed to, everything moved when it was supposed to, and it was clean and crisp. … They came into this season with a goal, and they achieved it today.”

Hanley, Lewiston’s coach since the 2019-20 season, said this Blue Devils team was the hardest-working he’s had in his 20 years of coaching the sport at various levels. Wood noted that the team’s ankle-weight training and countless run-throughs ahead of the meet paid dividends.

“It just feels really good because of how much work we’ve put in at practice; we did everything we could do to get better,” Wood said. “I’m graduating, and it feels so good to go out like this and be able to leave the freshmen in a good spot going forward.”

In Class C, Lisbon (80.5 points) earned its seven title – all since 2015 – topping Bucksport (73.1 points), Houlton (72.75), Dexter (72.25) and Central (69.2).

Lisbon’s Nevaeh Fortin was confident her team had done what it needed to do following its high-energy performance, the last of the 16 teams in Class C. Coach Nicole Adams added that the Greyhounds’ tumbling was well-executed and the team’s stunts were by far its best of the season.

“Our stunts today were 10 times better than they’ve been,” Adams said. “I’m just so proud of these girls. They just keep pushing, and they know what it takes to get there. This is the first time we’ve had seniors since that 2022 championship, the first of the four in a row, so it’s a little more emotional today.”

Those seniors included Fortin, Delina Daigle, Riley Hoyle and Kenzie Theriault. Three of those four — Fortin, Hoyle and Theriault — have been on the team since they were freshmen.

“It’s shocking that we did it all four years, but the group of girls we have, we’re all just so together, and we believe in each other,” Hoyle said. “I felt so much pressure, but I knew I just wanted to go out there, give it my all, and go out with a burst so I could get that last championship ring.”

