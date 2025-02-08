Drew Peterson made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt in overtime, getting the Maine Celtics to the target score as they pulled out a 102-98 victory over the Windy City Bulls in an NBA G League game Saturday night at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
JD Davison scored 22 of his 36 points after halftime as Maine extended its winning streak to five despite a big comeback by Windy City, which erased a 17-point deficit and led for most of the fourth quarter.
Peterson finished with 19 points. Donald Curry added 18 points off the bench.
