Drew Peterson made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt in overtime, getting the Maine Celtics to the target score as they pulled out a 102-98 victory over the Windy City Bulls in an NBA G League game Saturday night at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

JD Davison scored 22 of his 36 points after halftime as Maine extended its winning streak to five despite a big comeback by Windy City, which erased a 17-point deficit and led for most of the fourth quarter.

Peterson finished with 19 points. Donald Curry added 18 points off the bench.

Copy the Story Link