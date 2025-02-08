The Norfolk Admirals struck for three goals in the first 11 minutes and made the lead stand up in a 3-1 ECHL victory Saturday night against the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena.

Christian Sarlo scored the lone goal for the Mariners, assisted by Tristan Thompson and Nick Jermain late in the second period.

The Mariners begin a string of 10 consecutive road games on Thursday in South Dakota against the Rapid City Rush. Maine’s next home game is March 7 against Reading.

