Taylor Makar scored 2:15 into overtime to give fifth-ranked Maine a 1-0 victory over seventh-ranked Providence in a Hockey East game Saturday night in Providence, Rhode Island.
Makar, whose two third-period goals helped Maine (18-5-4, 10-3-4 Hockey East) rally for a 3-3 tie on Friday night, broke Saturday’s deadlock with his 13th goal of the season. Nolan Renwick picked up an assist. The Black Bears moved to within two points of top-ranked Boston College for first place in Hockey East.
Albin Boija made 28 saves in his fourth shutout of the season. Philip Svedeback made 19 saves for Providence (16-7-5, 6-6-5).
