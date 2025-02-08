Public health experts say they are worried about access to important federal health data after agencies removed information about some diseases in the last few weeks.
Rebecca Boulos, executive director of the Maine Public Health Association, which represents public health interests before the Maine Legislature, said she was looking up data on tobacco and cannabis use on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website recently, and it had vanished.
“We rely on data sources to help us understand what’s going on in public health,” Boulos. “If groups of people don’t exist in the data, they are essentially invisible when it comes to figuring out interventions.”
The U.S. CDC compiles data on many topics, including influenza, avian flu, COVID-19, other infectious diseases such as measles and pertussis, vaccination rates, surveys of mental health and substance use, suicides, abortion, and numerous other health data sets.
Boulos said that while the Maine CDC tracks its own data, “we use the national data to put the Maine data into context. We get an idea of where Maine is in relation to the country.”
Some of the data sets that were removed have been restored, apparently after ensuring they comply with President Trump’s executive orders — including orders on eliminating “diversity, equity and inclusion” references on federal websites. Others are still missing.
Some of the datasets that were taken down include survey results for youth and adults on behavioral risks, including substance use and depression rates, HIV data and the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which highlights and publishes public health research. The MMWR was published this week, but a study about pet cats possibly transmitting bird flu to people, which was briefly part of the report, disappeared, according to the New York Times.
In January, the Trump administration also temporarily paused all health agency communications.
With uncertainty about whether the Trump administration will continue to publish public health data, some organizations are scrambling to capture the data sets in case they disappear entirely. There’s also worry that the Trump administration may stop collecting some data about public health.
