Jordon Lewis scored 17 points and UMBC beat Maine, 71-53, in an America East women’s basketball game Saturday in Baltimore.

Tiara Bellamy added 14 points for the Retrievers (12-10, 5-5 America East), while Talia Davis had 11 and Jaden Walker 10.

Caroline Bornemann scored 21 points and Paula Gallego added 11 for the Black Bears (12-12, 7-4).

