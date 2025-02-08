NORRIDGEWOCK — A Manchester man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to an incident on Walnut Drive.

Kendall Allen Purnell, 38, of Manchester, was arrested Friday night and charged with murder, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office log.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 Walnut Drive at 11:33 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officials provided no other immediate details.

As of noon Saturday, the Maine State Police Investigation Lab and a dozen other unmarked vehicles were still at the house.

A detective at the scene could not confirm what happened due to the ongoing investigation.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police, said she would issue a news release on the incident later Saturday.

According to town tax records, the one-story home at 40 Walnut Drive is owned by Zachary Ricker.

This story will be updated.

