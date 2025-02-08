In 33 years representing Maine families in my downtown Bangor law practice, I’ve seen how addiction can devastate a community. From my years as Bangor’s mayor to my current role as state senator, I’ve watched the opioid crisis transform from a series of individual tragedies into a full-blown public health emergency that demands immediate action.

The impact in Maine is devastating. In 2024, a total of 490 Maine residents lost their lives to fatal overdoses. These deaths weren’t inevitable. They stemmed from a health care system that continues to default to opioids even when safer options exist.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Joe Baldacci is a Democratic state senator from Bangor.

I’ve spent my career fighting to protect vital community services. As mayor, I worked to keep the Bangor City Nursing Home open and helped establish our city’s paramedic unit. Today, those same emergency responders are overwhelmed by overdose calls, while our nursing homes struggle to safely manage residents’ pain without risking addiction.

When we saw a shocking 33% increase in opioid overdose deaths between December 2020 and 2021, it became shockingly clear that we needed stronger action. That’s why I’m urging support for the Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation (Alternatives to PAIN) Act. This bipartisan legislation would ensure that Medicare covers non-opioid pain medications, giving seniors access to safer treatment options without facing higher costs or hoops to jump through. When safer alternatives exist, Medicare shouldn’t make it cheaper and easier to get addictive medications.

For years, I’ve worked to make health care more accessible and affordable for Mainers. But we can’t truly address health care access without confronting the opioid crisis head-on. When Medicare’s coverage policies make it easier to get addictive opioids than safer alternatives, we’re not just failing our seniors — we’re actively steering them toward riskier treatments.

Not only is the opioid crisis devastating our communities, Mainers simply can’t afford to keep paying for it. The addiction crisis drains resources from our communities, health care systems and emergency services. In 2017, Maine spent $5,099 per capita on opioid use disorder and overdoses. That’s 63% more than the national rate. Today, our resources are increasingly stretched thin from responses to opioid-related emergencies that could have been prevented through better policy.

Advertisement

We need to ensure our health care system prevents emergencies before they happen. The Alternatives to PAIN Act would help break the cycle of addiction by expanding access to safer pain management options for seniors.

Maine has often led the nation in developing innovative health care solutions. Last year, we continued this leadership by passing L.D. 2096, which prevents insurance companies from creating unfair barriers to non-opioid pain medications. While our state initiatives point the way forward, we need federal action to bring these protections to seniors nationwide.

I’ve always believed that the best solutions come from listening to community needs and taking practical action. The Alternatives to PAIN Act offers exactly that — a practical solution to protect seniors, support our health care providers and strengthen our communities.

The time for action is now. Maine families deserve a health care system that puts safety first and gives seniors access to the most effective, least addictive treatment options available.

Copy the Story Link