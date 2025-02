I am an older kitty with a gentle spirit, searching for a new home. I’m hoping to find a special person that can offer me a safe and happy home, one that can help me with my diabetes and the need for my insulin shots daily, and who would love me as I am! The trade-off is simple. I am cooperative, adorable, sweet, gentle and, most of all, I am aware that you are helping me to live a long and healthy life! I will be your snuggle buddy and your companion!

If you would like to meet with me and learn more about my care, please visit Midcoast Humane’s Brunswick campus during visiting hours.