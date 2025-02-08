Marina Bassett missed the last game between her Portland co-op girls hockey team and the Gorham co-op.

The senior from South Portland made her presence felt immediately Saturday night in a South semifinal between the teams at Troubh Arena. Bassett scored just 38 seconds into the game and finished with a hat trick, leading her team to a 3-2 win.

The second-seeded Beacons (15-5) will take on No. 1 Cheverus in the regional final Wednesday at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

No. 3 Gorham ends the season at 11-8-1.

Bassett’s hat trick gave her 57 goals for the season.

“Marina’s a special player. She just does so many things really well and makes other teams have to really pay attention to her, including putting two or three players on her, which opens up a lot of space for other players on our team,” Portland coach Bob Mills said.

Bassett’s first goal came as she sent the puck toward the middle of the offensive zone from the left circle. The puck deflected off a player in front of the net and in, giving the Beacons a 1-0 lead on their first shift.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew we had to score early. I was just trying to get it to the net,” she said.

Bassett scored again at 5:07, jamming the puck home after Gorham’s Claire Farrenkopf made two saves.

Gorham cut the deficit to 2-1 at 2:46 of the third on a goal from Lia Collins. With 1:22 left, Gorham pulled Farrenkopf (15 saves) for an extra attacker, but Bassett scored into the empty net.

“I never feel comfortable with a two-goal lead, but we did enough of the little things to get us the victory. We got sticks in passing lanes, we played better positional hockey, and we played with some intensity,” Mills said.

Portland goalie Mya Clark, a sophomore who took up goaltending at the start of the season, made six of her 15 saves in the third period.

“Mya just started playing goal back in November. To think we’re going to play in a regional final with her in net, we’ve got a lot of confidence in her,” Mills said.

Natalie Wilkins scored for the Rams with 18 seconds remaining on a shot from the point.

“This place is haunted. I think we hit the shaft of (Clark’s) stick, we rang it off the crossbar twice,” Gorham coach Dave Grant said. “Tough luck, right? Not from any lack of effort from the girls. I’m very proud of the way they played, and Portland played very well, too.”

