Quion Burns had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maine to a 73-50 win over Maryland-Baltimore County in an America East men’s basketball game Saturday in Orono.
AJ Lopez scored 17 points for the Black Bears (16-9, 8-2 America East), who won for the eighth time in nine games.
Christopher Mantis added 14 points, Jaden Clayton had 11 assists, and Kellen Tynes recorded seven points, six assists and three steals.
Bryce Johnson scored 14 points for the Retrievers (11-14, 3-7).
