A woman from Rhode Island died Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a median on Interstate 95 in Palmyra.

Police responded to the scene on I-95 northbound near mile marker 155 at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

Tatiana Medeiros, 20, of East Providence, Rhode Island, was driving in the left lane when her vehicle, a Toyota Matrix, left the road and crashed into the median, the release said.

Medeiros was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police, who are still investigating the cause of the crash.

