GORHAM — Arnaud Sioho carried the SMAA indoor track and field championship trophy off the University of Southern Maine fieldhouse floor, surrounded by jubilant teammates shouting “MVP! MVP!” with each step.

It would be tough to argue otherwise. Sioho dazzled in his final SMAA championship, claiming three individual victories and setting a pair of conference records while leading South Portland to 152.5 points and its fourth straight title. Scarborough (149) took second, while Bonny Eagle (121) was third.

Sioho set new records in the 55-meter hurdles (7.67) and the long jump (23 feet, 3 inches), besting his own marks of 7.68 from earlier this year and 22-7.25 from last year. He finished by clinching the meet victory in the triple jump — in which he is also the record holder — with a winning leap of just over 48-8.

“It feels great. I’m part of a team, so anything I can do to help out the team is beneficial for every single one of us,” said Sioho, who overcame a hamstring injury three weeks ago that had him questioning how well he could perform. “There are nerves there, but … it’s something that I’m used to.”

South Portland coach Dave Kahill praised the depth of his team, which placed in nearly every event, but acknowledged Sioho’s effect.

“He’s just an incredible person,” said Kahill, who also had Devin Berry take first in the junior division of the 55 hurdles. “He has a great energy, obviously a talent, but he just does everything in school and in track with joy. He brings everyone else up.”

The top performer of the girls meet was Gorham’s Ashley Connolly, who was a triple winner in the 55 (7.46), 400 (1:00.70) and 200 (27.07). Each of Connolly’s times was the best across the senior and junior divisions.

“There are always people I’m trying to beat in the past years, and to finally be the person that’s winning the events, it’s surreal,” Connolly said. “It shows that all the work I’ve put in is coming out.

“I was really looking forward to SMAAs. I care almost more about SMAAs than states, sometimes, because I feel like I should win. So I really want to go out there and prove that I can.”

Cheverus, led by a victory from Paige Alexander in the 800 (2:18.03), took the girls title with 153 points, while Portland was second with 113 and Scarborough (109) took third.

In addition to Connolly, the girls meet also featured three-win performances from Windham’s Tayla Pelletier, who was first in the 55 hurdles (8.59) and triple jump (35-8) while winning the senior division of the long jump (17-3.5), and Marshwood’s Anna Jennings, who won the junior divisions of the 55 (7.47) and 200 (27.12) while finishing first across both divisions in the long jump (17-6.5).

Jennings’s long jump mark broke a junior division record of 17-2.5 set by Marhswood’s Rori Coomey in 2019.

“I scratched the first two jumps, so I was really nerve-wracked,” she said. “By the time I got to the third, I was like, all right, locked in and ready to jump.”

Other multiple winners included Scarborough’s Isabella Harmon (pole vault, high jump) and Portland’s Samantha Moore (600, 800 senior division) in the girls meet, while Bonny Eagle’s Drew Gervais (55, 400, 200) also took three victories in the junior divisions in the boys meet.

Gorham’s Griffin Gammon tied a 39-year record in the high jump, leaping 6-8 to win and equal Deering’s Michael Gullikson’s feat from 1986.

“It feels good to finally get a good mark and win it,” said Gammon, who battled South Portland’s Tyler Bryant (6-6) on the final jumps. “Having someone at my side, jumping the higher heights, it definitely pushes me further.”

After Bryant cleared 6-6, his teammates greeted him with a loud cheer. Gammon, preparing to answer, kept his focus.

“It’s me versus the bar,” he said. “It’s a 1-on-1 sport.”

In the first year of the 600-meter run being held in place of the former 600-yard run, records went to Portland’s Moore (1:37.22) and Marshwood’s Henri Rivard, who in the boys’ race climbed from a third seed to win in 1:22.85.

