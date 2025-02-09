The narrator of the first story in “Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass,” a fantastical collection of interlinked stories by the midcentury Polish master Bruno Schulz, is in search of The Book. Which book? The Book, of course, the one that will change everything — the salvational text that all avid readers hold out hope of finding on the shelves of a used-book store or buried beneath a forgotten pile. This Book will be the culmination of our many years of reading; it will make both sense and magic of the world.

The narrator’s father tries to talk him out of his messianism, to no avail. “As a matter of fact, there are many books,” the old man scolds. “The Book is a myth in which we believe when we are young.” But the narrator will have none of it. “I knew then that The Book is a postulate, that it is a goal,” he insists. A goal is an ideal, but it is not a myth. Schulz’s narrator catches a fleeting glimpse of The Book’s elusive sorcery in every text he loves.

Like so many devoted readers, the writer and erstwhile literary scholar Sarah Chihaya has also spent her life in frantic pursuit of The Book. As she writes in her stirring and sparkling new memoir, “Bibliophobia,” “Since I was a child, I have secretly believed that if I read enough, one day the right book would come along and save me.”

But before a book could come to her rescue, the weight of a life dedicated to reading threatened to destroy her. “Bibliophobia” opens when Chihaya has just arrived at an inpatient psychiatric ward in the throes of what she calls a nervous breakdown. It is a self-consciously dated phrase, redolent of fainting couches and 19th-century novels, affectively appropriate for a woman driven mad by the narrative conventions of difficult novels. “Reader,” Chihaya writes, striking another Regency Era note, “it was the books that did it.”

If the books did it, could they undo it? Throughout her slow and circuitous recovery, Chihaya sometimes suspected that she could be saved only by retiring the idea that literature was the instrument of her rescue. She emphatically rejected the prospect of wielding fiction as a therapeutic tool: “The very worst writing about novels reduces them to factories for empathy and sympathy,” she argues. Besides, it was her life as a professional reader – a tenure-track English professor – that left her disconsolate in the first place.

But despite her initial protests, it was a book that saved her in the end – namely, this sharp, sad book that she has written. “Eventually, it was the very idea of writing about the thing that prevented me from writing that offered the first hint of a way out of my torpor,” she recalls.

When Chihaya found herself in the psych ward, she was both fazed and unfazed. On the one hand, she had been expecting to succumb to despair for decades. “It wasn’t a surprise that I ended up in the hospital,” she writes. “The main surprise was how long it took me to get there.” Since earliest childhood, first in Toronto and then in a suburb of Cleveland, she had endured dark spells of depression that made her crisis feel fated.

On the other hand, she writes, “one thing that I was pretty sure about ‘nervous breakdown’ was that it was not for people like me.” A child of Japanese immigrants, Chihaya “had had a lot of privileges in my life so far but breakdown was not one of them. Breakdown is the final frontier of assimilation.” Wryly, she adds: “Of course, I didn’t resent this. My breakdown was my personal hobby; it was not part of the job description for my parents’ child.”

This is a representative quip — funny, brutal — in a book that could have easily lapsed into sentimentality or cliché. “Bibliophobia” tackles topics that lend themselves readily to treacly treatment – suicidal ideation, familial turmoil, heartbreak, eating disorders, cutting, the gray haze of depression – but the prose is too precise for baggy self-indulgence. Each sentence is a careful, compact construction. In the hospital, Chihaya lay “looking hard at nothing and feeling taxed by the sight of it.”

What could such an enviously exacting stylist find so horrifying about the written word? The bibliophobia of the title, Chihaya assures us, only “occasionally manifests as an acute, literal fear of books.” More often, it “develops as a generalized anxiety about reading in patients who have previously experienced profound — perhaps too profound — attachments to books and literature.”

Still, particular books, many of them terrifying, are central in “Bibliophobia,” which is a heady blend of criticism and autobiography. During her girlhood, Chihaya was soothed by the books she read to escape herself. Anne of the Anne of Green Gables series, which she inhaled, “was not a character I identified with – nor, as my students would say, did I find her ‘relatable.’” On the contrary, “I went to books because I wanted to be – nothing, nobody. I wanted nothing so much as to be a kind of sociable air, circulating invisibly in the room, necessary but never noticed.”

But Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” which Chihaya read in high school, was a “Life Ruiner” – a “book you can’t ever recover from” – precisely because it involved her so much. Of course, she is unlike Morrison’s protagonist in several crucial respects: Pecola is “a poor Black girl growing up in an abusive, tormented family warped by personal and historical violence in small-town 1930s Ohio,” whereas Chihaya “was a middle-class Japanese girl growing up in a medium-troubled immigrant family in suburban Ohio circa Y2K.” Yet Pecola’s obsessive envy of the aesthetics of Whiteness “jabbed a bruise I did not know I had.”

This, then, was a novel that scared Chihaya. But the book that precipitated her breakdown came much later. It was a book that didn’t exist yet and that would, ultimately, never exist: the academic monograph she had to publish to secure tenure. It was supposed to be “the standard, hoop-jumping, tenure-getting first book composed of a smart introduction, four pertly observant chapters, a pithy or provocative conclusion, a long bibliography.” In it, Chihaya planned to introduce and defend the notion of “denarrative desire,” defined as “the inexorable yearning to turn the pages back and read them, or, more dramatically, to write them again.” Narrative desire is a kind of desire for death: It prompts us to race toward the climax of a book and therefore the story’s annihilation. Denarrative desire, in contrast, consists in the urge to prolong a book forever — the desperation to live.

Why couldn’t Chihaya bring herself to write this book, the one on which her future depended, the one that clutched so eagerly at life? A clue appears in her chapter on A.S. Byatt’s “Possession,” a novel about two literary scholars who love the poetry that “could survive our education.” In graduate school, Chihaya was taught never to read herself into the texts she studied. But she could never quite adopt a convincing veneer of objectivity: Her work was derided as “undertheorized, uninformed, unresearched” and “unprofessional.”

“Bibliophobia” is unprofessional in the best way (and no doubt more distinctive than the book that drove Chihaya to the brink of suicide would have been). Instead of examining denarrative desire from a cold remove, it exemplifies the impulse: It contains an epilogue after the chapter winkingly titled “The Last Chapter,” as though it could not stand to end. Best of all, it is full of Chihaya’s own denarrative desires, her own anguished and affectionate re-readings. She is no longer straining to fade into Anne of Green Gables, to vaporize into “a kind of sociable air.” She is volubly and stylishly herself. By the final sections, we even find her sheepishly admitting to being able to “identify” with the protagonist of a novel.

Still, “Bibliophobia” is not The Book. No single book can be. But books — the lot of them, the practices they enable, the culture and habits of mind they undergird — may amount to something just as good. They cannot teach us how to be happy, and by Chihaya’s lights, they cannot make us better people. Not one of them is final or definitive. But they are nothing more or less than an entire way of life.

