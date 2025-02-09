FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Onyx Storm” (Deluxe Edition), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

2. “Onyx Storm” (Standard Edition), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

3. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

4. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

5. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

6. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark,” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “Beautiful Ugly,” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

9. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

10. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

3. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

4. “The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn (Harper)

5. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

6. “The Windsor Knot,” by SJ Bennett (Harper)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. “Martyr,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

10. “This is Happiness,” by Niall Williams (Bloomsbury)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Ottolenghi Comfort,” by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press)

3. “What Time is Noon?” by Chip Leighton (Countryman Press)

4. “Justine Cooks,” by Justine Doiron (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Sirens’ Call,” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

6. “The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care,” by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale)

7. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

8 “The Wager,” by David Grann (Knopf)

9. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

10. “On Freedom,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

Paperback

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

3. “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett,” by Edward Crockett (Islandport)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Step)

6. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)

9. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

10. “Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here,” by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin Books)

— Nonesuch Books & More

