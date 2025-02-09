As a new member of the Maine House of Representatives, I am deeply honored to serve on behalf of the people of Durham, Pownal, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Topsham. I’ve enjoyed getting to know you this past summer and fall, and I am looking forward to carrying forward your voices to Augusta.

In the conversations I’ve had in our community, many of you shared that you and your loved ones are struggling with the rising costs of living — from heating oil and electricity to groceries and housing. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about Mainers having to make difficult choices between basic necessities and about which bills to pay. As your representative, I’m focusing on practical solutions like expanding property tax relief programs, supporting energy efficiency initiatives and finding ways to make housing more affordable. These aren’t partisan issues — they’re Maine issues. I’m committed to working with all of my colleagues to solve them.

One of the long-term ways we can address these major issues is by continuing to support our apprenticeship programs and free community college for Maine high school graduates. By shoring up our career and technical education programs, we are providing our neighbors — both those newly entering the workforce and those hoping to make a change in careers — the opportunity to gain new skills and provide for their families. Although I am in my first term, I know the last Legislature passed bills to promote more high-quality careers by increasing apprenticeship programs, including establishing a pilot project to support farm apprenticeships. This year, I look forward to continuing to support programs like this and others that will help to build a strong workforce for our state.

In addition to supporting Maine’s workforce, I will be focused on reviewing the many bills that will come before me in the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. My appointment to EUT puts me in a strong position to advocate for policy that will better invest in energy-efficient technologies that are saving our community members money and expanding clean energy to boost the state’s energy independence. Further, as an electrician who has completed an apprenticeship program, I look forward to using my personal experience and expertise to best support our tradespeople.

My commitment to you is simple: I’ll be accessible, responsive and transparent. Whether you agree or disagree with my positions, your voice matters to me.

Over the next two years, I look forward to sharing the work I am engaged in at the State House, in addition to providing information on bills and offering helpful information and resources.

If you have any ideas for legislation, questions or concerns, you can reach me directly at Kilton.Webb@legislature.maine.gov or call my office at 287-1430. I also post regular updates on community resources and legislative activities on my official Facebook page. If you need assistance navigating state services or have ideas to improve our community, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Together, we can work toward a Maine that honors our traditions while building a stronger future for all our residents.

Rep. Kilton Webb is serving his first term representing House District 98, which includes Durham, Pownal and parts of Bowdoin, Lisbon and Topsham.

Copy the Story Link