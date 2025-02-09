In photos: Maine border town on the front line of a looming trade war with Canada
In some two dozen interviews conducted over two days last week, residents of Madawaska and Edmundston spoke about the growing tension between the two countries, the simmering anxiety about what Trump’s tariffs might mean for the local economy – and why some of them are supporting the president’s tactics anyway. Photos by Portland Press Herald photographer Brianna Soukup.
The Twin Rivers Paper Company mill in Madawaska, Maine on Tuesday. The company has one mill in Madawaska and another mill over the border in Edmunston, N.B.
A sign pointing drivers to the border crossing into Canada seen on Main Street in Madawaska on Tuesday.
Kim Thibodeau, J.S.B. Energy office manager, is shown in her office above Larry’s One Stop in Madawaska on Tuesday. Thibodeau is American, but lives over the border in Canada and crosses over every day for work.
Bob Campagna, left, and Vincent Morneault have coffee together at Tim Horton’s in Madawaska. Both men acknowledge that tariffs on Canadian goods would likely hurt the local economy, but believe they’re a necessary bargaining chip to bring manufacturing jobs to the United States and force Canada to enforce stricter border policies.
The Twin Rivers Paper Company mill in Edmundston, New Brunswick on Wednesday. The company has one mill in Madawaska and another mill over the border in Edmunston, N.B. They make the pulp for their paper products in Canada and pump it to the U.S. facility through a pipe that crosses over the St. John River.
Mike and Lucy Beaulieu stand outside of Marden’s in Madawaska on Wednesday. Lucy was born in Canada and Mike in the U.S., and they currently live on the U.S. side of the border. Mike works for the mill and Lucy crosses the border to work as a nurse in Canada.
Arael Laplante, right, and Rino Marchandin chat as they have coffee at a small indoor mall in Edmundston, New Brunswick on Wednesday. The men said they don’t cross the border that often and if tariffs eventually do happen they will just get their gas in Canada.