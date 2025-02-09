The editorial board was correct in saying we all should be concerned about the recent scores in the National Assessment of Education Progress that show only about a quarter of Maine fourth graders are proficient in reading (Feb. 2).

Without going into a long critique of how schools themselves should respond to this report, there are fairly simple things families and adults who care about children can do now to help solve this problem. First, let’s read to our children from books they will find enjoyable and have plenty of books in the home. In a similar vein, establish a regular family reading time. When the child is old enough, take a special trip to the library to get a library card and meet a great ambassador of reading and literacy — the local librarian.

Since so much of reading comprehension is based on experience, let’s talk to our children about the world around them, and show them photographs and videos of other places in Maine, the United States and beyond to expand their horizons. It goes without saying that open communications should be established with our children’s teachers to discuss the child’s progress in school, especially in the area of literacy. For those without a direct connection with children, we can advocate for strong programs in early childhood education, financial support for local libraries and volunteering in local schools.

The ability to read is fundamental to all other learning and we owe it to our children to make literacy education a major priority.

Steven Hill

Scarborough

